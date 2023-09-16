Nigel Clough felt Mansfield were lucky to get draw against Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nigel Clough felt Mansfield were lucky to get draw against Colchester

By Press Association
Nigel Clough felt Mansfield were fortunate (PA)
Nigel Clough felt Mansfield were fortunate (PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admits his side were fortunate to claim a point after they struck late to draw 1-1 at Colchester.

Davis Keillor-Dunn converted a 90th-minute equaliser for the Stags from close range, after the home defence had failed to deal with Aden Flint’s flick-on in the area from Callum Johnson’s cross.

It preserved Mansfield’s unbeaten run, after Joe Taylor had given Colchester a 30th-minute lead when he clinically finished, from Arthur Read’s fine pass.

Clough said “I’m not sure how we got a point.

“I don’t think we deserved anything all day.

“I don’t think we did anything really that we’ve done in the first nine games.

“In the first half, we had an element of control without really hurting them, every time we got into the final third.

“We mis-placed a pass, gave it away, we didn’t cross properly.

“The goal sort of summed it up; a young player making a mistake and giving the ball away.

“Once he’s mis-controlled it, you do everything you can not to concede a goal.

“We massively missed Stephen Quinn’s composure today.

“But we put Flinty (Aden Flint) up front and it gives you a different option, to go through him.

“I’m not sure too many people in a red shirt actually recognised that Flinty had gone up front!

“They didn’t play the ball towards him for about 15 minutes!”

Mansfield goalkeeper Christy Pym had twice denied Taylor, shortly before Colchester’s top scorer fired the hosts ahead with a smart finish.

Zach Mitchell and Samson Tovide both went close for the U’s after half-time and substitute John Akinde’s header was nodded off the line by Aaron Lewis, before Keillor-Dunn salvaged Mansfield a point.

Colchester boss Ben Garner was disappointed his side could not hold on for victory.

Garner said: “We deserved to win the game.

“The biggest positive today was the togetherness of the team and the spirit.

“It was another performance that deserved a clean sheet against a top side, with one of the strongest squads in the division.

“Nigel’s built that team over probably three years now.

“I think our execution in the final third was the one thing that needed polishing up today.

“For the areas and situations we got in, we didn’t get our technique right and our decision right.

“They’re things that we can work on and we can improve.

“We’re building something here – you can feel it.

“The team is coming on and it’s gelling.

“The supporters were magnificent and it’s disappointing that we couldn’t give them three points to go home with.

“But we take a point, we move on and we have to channel that disappointment in the next two games.”