Home Sport

Three and easy for Leeds at Millwall

By Press Association
Leeds eased to victory at Millwall (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Joel Piroe’s double fired Leeds to a 3-0 victory away at Millwall.

The Dutchman opened the scoring after 15 minutes despite a strong start by the hosts before doubling his tally just over 10 minutes from time.

Georginio Rutter then made sure of all three points just minutes later and seal Leeds’ second win of the season.

Millwall took the game to Leeds in the opening stages and Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet had shots blocked from close range within the opening five minutes.

Leeds held firm, however, and edged into the contest as Rutter raced through on goal only to be denied by Lions skipper Jake Cooper.

That opportunity gave Leeds momentum and a flowing counter-attack led to the opener when Wilfried Gnonto’s pass found Rutter on the edge of the area, before the Frenchman played a deft through ball into Piroe, who curled past Bartosz Bialkowski into the bottom corner.

Leeds almost doubled their lead midway through the first half after Crysencio Summerville raced on to a long through ball over the Millwall defence and his first-time chip over Bialkowski nearly found the net but bounced just past a post.

Millwall pushed for a leveller before half-time and almost struck when Nisbet held the ball up and released Ryan Longman inside the area who struck a powerful swerving shot towards the bottom corner that Illan Meslier palmed to safety.

The Lions started brightly after the break and Casper De Norre’s through ball released Bradshaw in the area but the striker fired his shot straight at Meslier from six yards.

As Millwall pushed for the equaliser, Leeds continued to show their threat on the counter and Gnonto dribbled past his marker and whipped a dangerous cross into the six-yard area that the Millwall defence managed to clear.

With 30 minutes reaming, Millwall tried to keep the pressure on and worked the ball out to Longman who evaded two challenges and attempted a 25-yard shot that sailed over the crossbar.

The hosts pushed players forward late on which allowed Leeds space to create two late goals.

First, Rutter and Daniel James played a quick one-two in the box before the former teed up Piroe to tap into the net from inside the six-yard box.

The visitors then sealed all three points minutes later when James raced into empty space on the right wing and crossed for Rutter, who took full advantage of Cooper’s misjudged clearance and fired high into the net past Bialkowski.