The sporting weekend in pictures

At the Rugby World Cup there were victories for England, Ireland and Wales as Australia crashed to a shock loss to Fiji, while Carlos Sainz ended the winning streaks of Max Verstappen and Red Bull with victory in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Brighton pulled off an impressive 3-1 triumph at Manchester United, Ryan Fox triumphed at Wentworth and Great Britain booked a last-eight place in the Davis Cup in dramatic fashion.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Fiji beat Australia 22-15 in Saint-Etienne to leave the Wallabies in danger of missing out on the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Spanish Ferrari driver Sainz (second from left) won the Singapore Grand Prix, with Britons Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton second and third respectively, as Verstappen’s winning streak was halted after 10 victories and Red Bull’s after 14 (Vincent Thian/AP)

Lance Stroll walked away from a dramatic crash in qualifying (Caroline Chia/AP)

Pascal Gross (right) notched Brighton’s second against United (Martin Rickett/PA)

There were boos when United boss Erik ten Hag opted to substitute Rasmus Hojlund (left) for Anthony Martial, shortly before Brighton went 3-0 up (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season as City fought back from a goal down to beat West Ham (Steven Paston/PA)

Tottenham also came from behind to win, beating Sheffield United 2-1 at home via stoppage-time goals from Richarlison (left) and Dejan Kulusevski (right) (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Leandro Trossard (centre) celebrates scoring the only goal of Sunday’s match at Everton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Freddie Steward was among the scorers as England registered their first tries of the World Cup (four in total) in a 34-12 win over Japan in Nice (David Davies/A)

Ireland’s 59-16 win against Tonga in Nantes included Johnny Sexton becoming the team’s all-time highest points scorer (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wales overcame Portugal 28-8 in Nice (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dan Evans was Great Britain’s hero with singles and doubles victories in a 2-1 Davis Cup win over France in Manchester that secured a last-eight spot (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Fox became the first New Zealander to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (John Walton/PA)