How Man Utd and Chelsea struggles compare to previous Premier League seasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

How Man Utd and Chelsea struggles compare to previous Premier League seasons

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag, left, and Mauricio Pochettino’s sides have struggled early this season (Martin Rickett/Steven Paston/PA)
Erik ten Hag, left, and Mauricio Pochettino’s sides have struggled early this season (Martin Rickett/Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester United and Chelsea’s dreadful starts to the Premier League season continued as they dropped points again this weekend.

United were well beaten 3-1 by Brighton on Saturday to leave them 13th in the table while Chelsea, held by Bournemouth on Sunday, are one place worse off – and only one ahead of their winless opponents.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the two clubs’ records in their first five games.

Points

Chelsea and Manchester United: fewest points after five Premier League games (graphic)
Chelsea and Manchester United have endured a nightmare start (PA graphic)

United have six points from their first five games this season and Chelsea just five, in both cases matching their second-worst record in the Premier League era.

United had only five points at this stage in 2014-15 and six in 2004-05, eventually finishing those seasons in fourth and third place respectively. They had seven in both 2013-14 and 2020-21.

Chelsea’s five points matches their total at this stage from all the way back in 1993-94, which was in keeping with the club’s record in the early days of the Premier League – they had six in both 1992-93 and 1995-96 as well as 2000-01.

Since their initial big-money takeover by Roman Abramovich in 2003, the only comparable season is 2015-16 when they followed up their title win the previous season with just four points from their first five games. Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager that December as the Blues eventually finished 10th.

Even last season under Thomas Tuchel, on their way to a 12th-placed finish with a revolving door of managers, Chelsea had seven points at this stage.

Wins and losses

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, centre, reacts after Brighton almost score against Manchester United
Manchester United suffered a third defeat of the new season (Martin Rickett/PA)

United have lost three of their first five games for the first time in the Premier League era, with the Brighton result following defeats against Tottenham and Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag’s side lost two of their first five last season, for the seventh time in the Premier League, but have now gone one worse.

They have at least won the other two, beating Wolves 1-0 and Nottingham Forest 3-2, to avoid matching the 2004-05 and 2014-15 seasons when they won only one of their first five.

Chelsea have only one win, against Luton, the sixth time in the Premier League and first since 2015-16 that they have won only one of their first five. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have two defeats, the same as last season and one fewer than their nightmare start in 2015-16.

Goals

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, left, shoots over from close range against Nottingham Forest
Nicolas Jackson’s close-range miss against Nottingham Forest summed up Chelsea’s early-season fortunes in front of goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea’s five goals scored are their fewest in the first five Premier League games since 1995-96, matching that campaign and 1993-94 for their lowest total. Raheem Sterling’s brace against Luton makes him their only player with more than one to his name.

United have scored six – only five times have they scored fewer at this stage, including five goals last season and a record low three in 2007-08 – but their bigger problem may be at the other end.

The 10 goals they have conceded, three each to Arsenal and Brighton and two each to Spurs and Forest, is their second-highest total after five games.

The only worse start defensively came in 2020-21, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side scored nine in their first five but conceded 12 to leave them with seven points. That included losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace and 6-1 to Tottenham.