Celtic defender Nat Phillips doubtful for Feyenoord game despite training

Nat Phillips remains a doubt for Celtic’s Champions League opener against Feyenoord despite training on the eve of the game.

The on-loan Liverpool defender saw his debut cut short on Saturday when he injured his ankle towards the end of the first half against Dundee.

Phillips was replaced by Gustaf Lagerbielke at half-time, although he was only scheduled to play an hour in his first appearance since his loan move.

Boss Brendan Rodgers said at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on Monday evening: “Nat has rolled his ankle so we will just have to see on that.

“But other than that pretty much the guys are fine, they are working their way up to fitness. Apart from that they are OK.”

Liam Scales is Rodgers’ other recognised centre-back option with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki missing through injury.

Scales has started each of the last three matches and helped Celtic keep clean sheets against St Johnstone, Rangers and Dundee.

Rodgers’ squad trained at Celtic Park before flying out to the Netherlands on Monday afternoon.