Newcastle fan reportedly stabbed three times in Italy ahead of AC Milan match

Newcastle have said they are “deeply concerned” by reports that a fan was stabbed in Milan on Monday night.

A 58-year-old was apparently attacked by a group of men in the city centre ahead of the Magpies’ Champions League clash with AC Milan on Tuesday.

Pictures posted online showed a man with a bloodied torso lying on the ground.

A Newcastle spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

Milano Today reported that the man had been stabbed twice in the arm and once in the back and was taken to hospital, where his condition was improving.

A spokesperson for Milan Police told the PA news agency: “The incident took place about midnight in the neighbourhood of Navigli, which is populated with bars.

Newcastle fans are in Milan ahead of the Champions League match against AC Milan (PA)

“A police patrol came across the incident, which involved seven or eight people wearing hooded sweatshirts. We are still searching for these people.

“A supporter of Newcastle, who is 58 years old, suffered two slight wounds to his arms and one a little bit deeper on his back. He was sent to the Policlinico Hospital and is expected to be discharged later today.

“DIGOS (Divisione Investigazioni Generali e Operazioni Speciali), the branch which deals with football supporters, is investigating, but at this moment it is not clear if this is related to football or something else because no emblems were visible.”