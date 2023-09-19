Fully-fit squad for Ireland with Finlay Bealham available for South Africa match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fully-fit squad for Ireland with Finlay Bealham available for South Africa match

By Press Association
Ireland prop Finlay Bealham was forced off in last weekend’s win over Tonga (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ireland prop Finlay Bealham has been cleared to face reigning world champions South Africa after passing his head injury assessments.

The Connacht tighthead was withdrawn 10 minutes after coming on as a half-time replacement in Saturday’s 59-16 victory over Tonga.

All 33 members of Andy Farrell’s squad trained on Tuesday ahead of the World Cup showdown with the Springboks in Paris.

Scrum coach John Fogarty, right, offered a positive update on the injury issues in Ireland’s squad (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking of Bealham, Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty said: “He was obviously taken off the field at the weekend and failed his (head injury assessment).

“He’s subsequently passed his tests and he’s perfect, he was in a scrum today and he’s good to go, symptom-free.

“Our medics and World Rugby have cleared him fit to play so we’re delighted to have a full (clean) bill of health.”

Jack Conan and Dan Sheehan also took part in the session at Ireland’s base in Tours, potentially boosting head coach Farrell’s options for Saturday evening at Stade de France.

Number eight Conan has been sidelined since August 5 when he sustained a foot injury during his country’s win over Italy.

“Jack is doing bits and pieces today, he didn’t do a full-blooded one but he’s on the field and he’s going to do a little bit more tomorrow,” said Fogarty.

“He’ll be managed as a returning player would be but yeah, we’ve a full bill of health.

“Jack (will) do more tomorrow and it’s then a decision to see how he is. He’s up for selection, we’re on our feet, it’s been brilliant.”

Ireland back-rower Jack Conan has not played since August 5 (Damien Eagers/PA)

First-choice hooker Sheehan sprained foot ligaments a month ago in the warm-up win over England.

“I saw him in a scrum today, so I was very excited to see him in scrums,” Fogarty said of the 25-year-old.

“We did some timing in our scrums, some drop-ins, and Dan took part.

“It’s great to see him back involved. He’s a player who’s returning so we’ll do a bit more tomorrow and see how he is.”

Ireland lead the way in Pool B following back-to-back bonus-point wins over Romania and Tonga and could seal progression to the quarter-finals by denting the Springboks’ title defence.

“There’s definitely an edge (in the camp),” said Fogarty.

“It’s an incredibly exciting week to be involved in. Everyone wants to be in the starting 15 and make the matchday 23 so competition for places is right up there. To be playing the world champions in Paris is incredibly exciting.

“We are clear in our heads as a group what the plan is and who is going to carry out that plan.”