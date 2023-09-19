Warren Gatland has been there and done it – Alex King glad he is in Wales’ camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warren Gatland has been there and done it – Alex King glad he is in Wales’ camp

By Press Association
Wales attack coach Alex King has heaped praise on Warren Gatland (David Davies/PA)
Alex King has underlined the importance of Wales boss Warren Gatland’s presence and proven track record heading into Sunday’s Rugby World Cup clash against Australia.

Wales are heading towards a fourth successive World Cup quarter-final appearance under Gatland, and will be odds-on to win Pool C if they topple the Wallabies.

Australia, in contrast, are staring at group stage elimination for the first time in World Cup history if they lose as Gatland goes up against Wallabies head coach and former England chief Eddie Jones.

Wales Press Conference – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Stade de Nice – Thursday 14th September
“I played under him (Gatland) at Wasps and we had some big European games,” Wales assistant coach King said.

“This is his fifth World Cup (four with Wales and one as Ireland head coach), and I don’t think any other coach has done five World Cups.

“He understands when to push the players and coaches, and when to pull back. Then he lets the players lead as the week develops.

“He is a very experienced coach and it is great for us to have him around us.

“It’s a massive game, let’s not shy away from that, and Warren has been there and done it, whether it’s European Cups, Six Nations or British and Irish Lions tours. I am glad he’s in our camp.”

APTOPIX Rugby RWC Australia Fiji
Australia’s 22-15 defeat against Fiji has left them teetering on the brink of an early exit.

Wales, in contrast, have 10 points from two games, which is a record that only Ireland can match among any other team in the competition.

“They (Australia) will be hurting a little bit after the weekend. We understand that it is pretty much do-or-die for them,” King added.

“We understand in a massive game against Australia we have to take our chances.

“If we stick to what we are good at and are accurate, then we will put in a good performance. That is the plan for Sunday.

Wales v Portugal – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool C – Stade de Nice
“We will look to play to our strengths and put as much pressure as possible on the Australia team.

“That is a balance between a kicking game, a set-piece game and a running game, as well as having our defence in place. We want to ask questions in attack, and hopefully over the course of the 80 minutes it will be enough to seal a win.

“We knew we were going to play them (Australia) now, whether they had won two from two or lost two from two. We understand what is at stake and the opportunity ahead of us and what it means to both teams.

“If we get every part of our game absolutely spot-on, we will be a team that is very hard to beat. They (players) are like a band of brothers, and have been since we met up at the end of May.

“The guys have lived together for the last 16 weeks, and you do rely on each other. We are two games down, two to go and hopefully something after that.”

Wales Captain’s Run – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Stade de Nice – Friday 15th September
Wales returned to the training pitch in Versailles hoping for a clean bill of health heading into the Wallabies encounter.

Flanker Tommy Reffell withdrew from facing Portugal last weekend in the warm-up after experiencing calf muscle tightness, while prop Henry Thomas, who has a hamstring issue, is the only player among Wales’ 33-strong World Cup squad yet to feature.

“Tommy is nursing a little leg injury and he is being assessed. We will know more in the next couple of days,” King said.

“A lot of guys have their own personal programmes a day or two after games, depending on their rehab needs.

“It is always good to have lots of props to choose from. He (Thomas) is going well and tracking in the right direction.”