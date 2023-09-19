Greg Olley inspires Gateshead to comfortable victory against Kidderminster By Press Association September 19 2023, 9.46pm Share Greg Olley inspires Gateshead to comfortable victory against Kidderminster Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4740979/greg-olley-inspires-gateshead-to-comfortable-victory-against-kidderminster/ Copy Link Greg Olley produced a fine display in Gateshead’s win over Kidderminster (Barry Coombs/PA) Captain Greg Olley helped Gateshead maintain their fine start to the campaign with a 3-0 home win over Kidderminster in the Vanarama National League. Olley, the club’s longest-serving player, teed up Marcus Dinanga to slot home for his seventh goal of the season in the sixth minute. Ed Francis then set up Stephen Wearne following a ball over the top with only Christian Dibble to beat but the Harriers goalkeeper made a fine save. Olley doubled Gateshead’s advantage after 20 minutes, lashing home from 25 yards from Francis’ pass. Regan Booty notched his first goal for the club with a fine strike nine minutes after the break as Kidderminster’s winless run stretched to eight games.