Boreham Wood earn point against Rochdale to continue fine run

Boreham Wood extended their unbeaten run to three matches as they hit back for a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Rochdale.

Tyrese Sinclair was Dale’s danger man in the first half, firing over with two well-struck efforts, while Jesurun Uchegbulam brought a comfortable save from Nathan Ashmore.

Rochdale opened the scoring early in the second half when Cameron John’s shot was spilled by Ashmore and Kairo Mitchell fired in the loose ball.

Their joy was short-lived, however, as Boreham Wood levelled a minute later through Tyrone Marsh’s header – his second goal in as many games.

Chris Bush glanced a header wide and Cameron Coxe brought a fine fingertip save from Rochdale goalkeeper Louie Moulden as Boreham Wood finished strongly but the game ended all square.