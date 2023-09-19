Woking extend unbeaten run as Ebbsfleet force draw with Cardinals

Woking extended their unbeaten run to six games in the Vanarama National League but were forced to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Ebbsfleet.

Jim Kellerman fired Woking into a 42nd-minute lead from the penalty spot after Ricky Korboa was fouled by Darren McQueen in the box.

Woking striker Padraig Amond had spurned a pair of early chances and came close again early in the second half when his effort was tipped over the bar by Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Mark Cousins.

Looking to end a run of two straight defeats, the visitors responded well and hauled themselves level just before the hour mark when Ouss Cisse was on hand to bundle home a Craig Tanner corner.