Corey Whitely earns Bromley victory at Dagenham By Press Association September 19 2023, 10.08pm

Bromley were 1-0 winners at Dagenham (John Walton/PA) Corey Whitely's second-half header gave Bromley a deserved 1-0 win at Dagenham in the National League. The visitors almost took the lead after only four minutes when Besart Topalloj's effort clipped a post. But they broke the deadlock after an hour thanks to an immediate impact from substitute Jude Arthurs. Three minutes after coming off the bench, Arthurs delivered a delightful cross for Whitely to head in the winner.