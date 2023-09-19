Nicke Kabamba strikes again as Barnet beat Aldershot

Nicke Kabamba continued his fine scoring form as Barnet preserved their 100 per cent home record in the National League this season with a 2-1 win over Aldershot.

The 30-year-old striker, who had a loan spell at Aldershot in 2018, converted his ninth goal of the campaign after Reece Hall-Johnson’s run and cross four minutes into the second half.

Barnet, beaten 4-2 at Rochdale on Saturday, had taken the lead a minute before half-time when defender Danny Collinge headed home.

Aldershot reduced the deficit just before the hour mark after Lorent Tolaj headed in from a corner but they slipped to a fourth defeat in five games on their travels.