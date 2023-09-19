Bristol City coast to first home win of season with victory over Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bristol City coast to first home win of season with victory over Plymouth

By Press Association
Sam Bell (centre) set Bristol City on their way to victory (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Sam Bell (centre) set Bristol City on their way to victory (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Bristol City coasted to their first home Sky Bet Championship victory of the season after a comfortable 4-1 demolition of west-country rivals Plymouth at Ashton Gate.

Sam Bell set them on their way to victory with a third minute opener before Matty James doubled the advantage with eight minutes on the clock.

Adam Randall pulled one back for Argyle after 26 minutes but the Robins wrapped up victory with further strikes from Mark Sykes and Harry Cornick.

The home side went in front when Kal Naismith played a short corner to Joe Williams and his near-post cross was fired home by young striker Bell with a first-time finish.

It was 2-0 on six minutes later when Sykes broke away and cut the ball back for James to shoot into the roof of the net from six yards.

The Robins completely dominated the opening exchanges and they could have gone 3-0 up after 10 minutes when Bell’s shot from a central position was saved by Hazard with an outstretched leg.

Argyle could not handle City’s front three of Bell, Nahki Wells and Sykes, to the dismay of their packed ranks of travelling fans behind the goal.

Sykes headed wide from another good chance and Cameron Pring was high and wide when getting on the end of Naismith’s far -post corner.

Argyle replied after 26 minutes, Randall finding the bottom corner with a low drive from just outside the box.

But seven minutes later Jason Knight’s superb crossfield ball allowed Sykes to race clear and send a sweet right-footed shot past Conor Hazard.

The Pilgrims missed a great chance to reduce the deficit again when Ben Waine shot wide following a poor clearance by City goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

The visitors left the field at the break to jeers from their supporters, who had chanted “This is embarrassing” as the half time whistle approached.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher responded by sending on Jordan Houghton and Morgan Whittaker for Lewis Warrington and Tyreik Wright at the start of the second half.

The game became more of a contest, but City continued to create the clearer openings and Bell shot just wide on 52 minutes. Both managers made liberal use of their substitutes’ benches as the half progressed.

Substitute Cornick completed a resounding victory, shooting home from Naismith’s through ball 10 minutes from time.