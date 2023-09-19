Substitute Joe Grey snatches Hartlepool a point at Altrincham By Press Association September 19 2023, 10.17pm Share Substitute Joe Grey snatches Hartlepool a point at Altrincham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4741081/substitute-joe-grey-snatches-hartlepool-a-point-at-altrincham/ Copy Link Joe Grey earned a point for Hartlepool (Will Matthews/PA) Joe Grey stepped off the bench to score his third goal of the season and earn Hartlepool a 2-2 draw at Altrincham. The visitors broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when Oliver Finney chipped the ball over home goalkeeper Ethan Ross and into the net. Altrincham hit back eight minutes later, with Isaac Marriott firing in from close range. And the home side went in front just before the break as Lewis Baines hammered home in first-half stoppage time. Hartlepool substitute Grey levelled things up 14 minutes after coming on, slotting home in the 76th minute to earn his side a point.