Joe Quigley snatches dramatic winner for Chesterfield against FC Halifax

Joe Quigley’s stoppage-time goal gave leaders Chesterfield a dramatic 3-2 win over FC Halifax in the National League.

Will Grigg had put the hosts ahead early on and Tyrone Williams headed in a second in the 23rd minute before Millenic Alli pulled one back three minutes later.

Luke Summerfield equalised from the penalty spot with 21 minutes left and the Spireites then had Tom Naylor sent off following a second yellow card.

But Jack Senior saw red for Halifax in the 87th minute before Quigley burst through at the death to win it.