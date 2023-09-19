Aaron Ramsey back on Sunday as Erol Bulut hails squad effort in his absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aaron Ramsey back on Sunday as Erol Bulut hails squad effort in his absence

By Press Association
Aaron Ramsey’s absence was a mere precaution according to manager Erol Bulut (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Aaron Ramsey’s absence was a mere precaution according to manager Erol Bulut (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut’s gamble on resting Aaron Ramsey paid handsome dividends as his side beat Coventry 3-2 to make it back-to-back home wins in the Championship for the first time since February.

Ramsey sat out the game against the Sky Blues having played for both club and country last week and Bulut did not want to push him too hard too soon.

“Aaron was rested because he had had a problem with his adductor muscle when he was away with the national team and he felt it again against Swansea,” said Bulut.

“I couldn’t risk him getting any more injuries, but he’ll be back for Sunderland on Sunday.

“He’s a great, great player who has enjoyed a great career, but the players who came in tonight showed that all the team is important, not just individuals.

“We have to be a team and we showed we are a team tonight against a good Coventry side. It was a good victory over Swansea, but we couldn’t celebrate too much because of this game.

“We had to rest, work hard and then put in 100 per cent effort for 100 minutes to make it back-to-back wins.”

Dimitrios Goutas and Karlan Grant each scored their first Cardiff goal, either side of Matt Godden’s equaliser. Kion Etete scored Cardiff’s clincher before Godden pulled another back in stoppage time.

After four successive draws, Mark Robins’ Sky Blues – play-off finalists last season – saw Cardiff overtake them in the league table as they slumped to 15th.

“We weren’t brave enough – for the first 20-25 minutes, we didn’t lay a glove on them,” said Robins.

“We are normally braver and better on the ball than that. We turned the ball over a lot.

“I also felt disappointed by the manner of the goals we conceded. We scored two goals away from home and gave three away – that’s not like us.

“We don’t normally concede like that, and certainly not from set-pieces. We have players in the side who are better than that.

“We have got good players in the side who can do the job but for two thirds of the first half we didn’t cause them any issues. We had a good spell at the end when Matt Godden got his second goal.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again. We’ve got good players who can do a job, but they need to communicate better.”