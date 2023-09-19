Darragh Lenihan earns Middlesbrough draw at Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darragh Lenihan earns Middlesbrough draw at Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
Darragh Lenihan earned a point for Middlesbrough (Will Matthews/PA)
Darragh Lenihan’s second-half goal cancelled out Anthony Musaba’s opener as Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

It was 23rd against 24th in South Yorkshire and both sides were without a win in any of their first six matches in the Championship this season.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz made six changes to the team that lost 1-0 at home to Ipswich, with Bambo Diaby, Di’Shon Bernard, Pol Valentin, Barry Bannan, John Buckley and Ashley Fletcher joining the starting XI.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick made four switches from the 2-1 defeat away to Blackburn, with Lukas Engel, Riley McGree, Samuel Silvera and Josh Coburn coming in.

Wednesday had the first chance early on when Valentin shot from distance but Fletcher could only deflect it wide.

Play was stopped after 15 minutes when tennis balls were thrown on to the pitch by a handful of home fans protesting chairman Dejphon Chansiri’s running of the club.

Middlesbrough’s first opening came when Coburn cut back for Silvera, who would have put the visitors ahead if not for Akin Famewo’s block.

Josh Windass was forced off with an injury half an hour in and it was his replacement who gave the Owls the advantage in the 38th minute.

Bernard made a bursting run from the back, played a one-two with Valentin and squared the ball to Musaba who put the ball through the legs of keeper Seny Dieng.

Valentin was proving to be the biggest threat on Wednesday’s right and Fletcher nearly converted his low cross from the last chance of the half.

It was a completely different story in the second half which was dominated by Middlesbrough. Silvera had a shot from range saved by Devis Vasquez but it wasn’t long before his side got the equaliser.

Lenihan met Lewis O’Brien’s corner and the ball cannoned off the bar and just sneaked over the line to give Boro the leveller after 53 minutes.

Matt Crooks thought he had given the away side the lead moments later but his header was flagged for offside. Coburn then powered an effort inches wide after he shrugged off defender Diaby.

Middlesbrough continued to have the bulk of possession but could not make it count and nearly lived to regret it. The ball fell to George Byers on the edge of the box but the Owls substitute curled his effort wide of the mark.

The draw was of little benefit to either of the sides, with Boro remaining rooted to the foot of the table and the Owls still just one place above them.