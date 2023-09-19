Ryan Lowe keeping his feet on ground despite Preston earning sixth straight win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Lowe keeping his feet on ground despite Preston earning sixth straight win

By Press Association
Ryan Lowe’s Preston sit top of the Championship table (Tim Markland/PA)
Ryan Lowe’s Preston sit top of the Championship table (Tim Markland/PA)

Preston boss Ryan Lowe insists he is not getting carried away after he saw his side come from behind to earn a sixth win in a row with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham at Deepdale.

A cautious first 45 minutes from both teams was in complete contrast to the second when Jay Stansfield smashed the Blues in front less than a minute after the half-time interval.

Preston have yet to taste defeat in their opening seven matches and were on level terms when Krystian Bielik headed into his own net, and Lowe’s side claimed all three points when Milutin Osmajic rifled under the legs of visiting keeper John Ruddy to get his first goal in English football to keep Preston top.

Lowe insists the dressing room are keeping their feet firmly on the floor despite their breathtaking start.

He said: “We are not going to get too carried away.

“In football, things can change very quickly, we know that. Everyone would love for us to do what Luton and that have done and get to the Premier League, of course, but we are not sitting here and saying that is going to be the case. It’s a hard-fought season, we’ve got to keep battling it out and winning games of football.

“It’s exciting at the moment but of course we can’t get carried away. You only have to look at the teams that have been in and around last season and the teams at the bottom end up at the top, the league is that crazy.”

Lowe hailed striker Osmajic who scored his first goal for the club in just his second appearance after signing from LaLiga side Cadiz.

He continued: “Milly can finish, which we knew.

“He was wrapping the side of the nets and he has a lot of power, it was a fantastic finish.

“When you come to a new football club, you want to run around and impress but I said to him ‘impress doing the right things, by making the right runs’, and he made them runs.”

Birmingham suffered their second straight defeat after going unbeaten in their opening five games of the season, and have slipped to seventh in the table.

John Eustace was disappointed in the way his side conceded the equaliser but believes the dressing room will take heart from their performance. He said: “We are a team that pride ourselves on defending set plays and collectively as a group.

“I think conditions were very tough, very windy and a mistake from both the lads so disappointing to concede in that manner but I think the way we got hold of the game again was positive.

“It’s about going through the process, every day in training, every game we play there are lots of positive signs. Tonight we came and played some good football, we are going to get better as a group but loads of positives.”