Xisco Munoz focused on future as he looks to turn Owls’ fortunes around

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz said his focus is on the future despite his side remaining without a victory this campaign following a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Darragh Lenihan’s second-half goal for Boro cancelled out Anthony Musaba’s opener.

It was 23rd against 24th in South Yorkshire and that is where the draw sees the sides remain; both are now without a win in their first seven matches in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Munoz said: “One of the problems we had in the last game was not finding solutions, but we did that today. We gave a good performance in the first half.

“We tried to change things in the second half and build on the positives. We can’t change everything in only a few days. For me, it’s important to try and give better things like in the first half.

“We’re trying to find the balance. The first half was at a good level but in the Championship you can’t have control for 90 minutes. It became a totally different game in the second half.

“I think the fans enjoyed the first half. You could hear it and this is what I want. We need to enjoy when we play at home. I understand if some people don’t like my style.

“My focus is on the future. I know what I can improve in this team and most importantly I believe in these guys.”

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick said he was proud of the way his players got back into the game after half-time.

Carrick said: “It was a game of two halves. I think in the first half we were second guessing things and we lacked that belief and confidence.

“We wanted three points but sometimes that can turn to desperation and that can be dangerous. It can make things tense and I think we tensed up a bit in the first half, we were almost over trying.

“We showed what we were capable of in the second half and it was really encouraging for the players, I’m proud of them. Being behind at half-time is a difficult place to be.

“Going behind kick-started us; it gave us the freedom of expression to chase the game down. In terms of reaction, character and personality I never doubted them.

“We had some good spells of play in the second half. We were doing lots of good things, especially down the sides, we just didn’t quite get the end part right.

“Of course, we expected to pick up more points than we have but I really enjoy working with this group of players. The boys are frustrated, we wanted to come here and win but it wasn’t to be.”