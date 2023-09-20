On this day in 2005: Neil Lennon banned after barging referee in Old Firm derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2005: Neil Lennon banned after barging referee in Old Firm derby

By Press Association
Celtic’s Neil Lennon, centre, was restrained by his team-mates after being sent off by referee Stuart Dougal in the 2005 Old Firm derby at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic captain Neil Lennon was given a three-match ban by the Scottish Football Association on this day in 2005 for barging into referee Stuart Dougal at the end of his side’s 3-1 defeat to Rangers.

Lennon had been shown a red card for arguing with the match officials after the final whistle following Celtic’s loss at Ibrox in August, before he pushed aside the assistant referee and then barged into Dougal.

A Scottish FA disciplinary committee decided on the length of Lennon’s ban after a three-hour hearing, which the Northern Ireland midfielder attended with Celtic boss Gordon Strachan.

Neil Lennon spent seven and a half years as a player at Celtic after joining from Leicester in December 2000
Neil Lennon spent seven-and-a-half years as a player at Celtic after joining from Leicester in December 2000 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lennon received an automatic one-game ban for his initial red card and another two-game suspension was added “for misconduct of a significantly serious nature”.

Celtic said in a statement after the hearing: “We are satisfied with the process, today’s outcome and pleased that common sense has prevailed.”

Strachan had said after the incident that Celtic “wouldn’t be stupid enough to make a fool of ourselves by trying to defend things that are indefensible”, while Lennon publicly apologised for his behaviour.

Scottish Professional Footballers’ Association assistant secretary Fraser Wishart said Lennon’s previous good behaviour had worked in his favour.

Wishart said: “Neil wants to put this incident behind him and one of the stressing facts is that he has never been sent off in an SPL fixture or been over the top of the threshold for yellow cards.

“His previous record has been taken into consideration.”