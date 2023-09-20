Football rumours: Ivan Toney targeted for £60m January move by London trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Ivan Toney targeted for £60m January move by London trio

By Press Association
Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be a January transfer window target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA).
Brentford striker Ivan Toney continues to be a hot property while he serves a ban over betting. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all keen on a January move for the England international, 27, according to the Daily Mirror, with a likely asking fee of around £60million.

Reading v Stevenage – Sky Bet League One – Select Car Leasing Stadium
Reading’s Caylan Vickers (PA)

Reading youngsters Caylan Vickers and Tyler Bindon, both 18, are attracting interest from Arsenal. According to the Daily Express, scouts watched English forward Vickers and New Zealand defender Bindon in the EFL Trophy match against Exeter on Tuesday.

Arsenal are also keen on English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at Borussia Dortmund, according to the Daily Star via Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Off the field, former Chelsea captain John Terry is looking at taking a financial stake in his old club. The Daily Telegraph reports Terry, 42, is part of a group keen on taking a 10% share in the Blues with co-owner Todd Boehly open to new investment.

Michail Antonio: The West Ham forward, 33, is reportedly keen on extending his stay at the club by signing a new contract.

David de Gea: Valencia have joined La Liga rivals Real Betis in showing interest in the free agent former Manchester United goalkeeper, 32.