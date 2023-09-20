Van Dijk dunks and Zlatan shows off – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 20 2023, 6.03pm Share Van Dijk dunks and Zlatan shows off – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4744375/van-dijk-dunks-and-zlatan-shows-off-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Virgil van Dijk was playing basketball (Peter Byrne/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20. Football Virgil van Dunk. ⚽🔗🏀 pic.twitter.com/lDDFZnPTCm— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2023 Love was in the air at Tottenham. 😍 pic.twitter.com/ICnQFMwb7h— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 20, 2023 Zlatan as modest as ever. My Reflection pic.twitter.com/stDBZSPU62— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 20, 2023 Casemiro was ready for Europe. ⚽️ ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴꜱ ʟᴇᴀɢᴜᴇ ɪꜱ ʙᴀᴄᴋ, ʀᴇᴅꜱ!! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PML3oYDXG6— Casemiro (@Casemiro) September 20, 2023 Jurrien Timber’s recovery continued. #ProjectComeback 𝐕𝐨𝐥. ➊ Ⅰ The First Steps 👣 pic.twitter.com/feRna5pE1Y— Jurrien Timber (@JurrienTimber) September 20, 2023 Split allegiances for Schweinsteiger. Special match tonight ! 🔴 Looking forward to a great @championsleague night! 💫 #FCBMUN @FCBayern @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/RMndVbQ6sG— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) September 20, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes left Alastair Cook stunned with his golfing prowess. "No way! You're a JOKE!" 😮Alastair Cook's reaction to Ben Stokes' drive as they played golf at the Ryder Cup venue Marco Simone Golf & Country Club 🏏🏌️♂️pic.twitter.com/tmYhnSUmQP— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 20, 2023 Hampshire cursed the weather. https://t.co/KQYtxd0k0V pic.twitter.com/22GugqHW3d— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 20, 2023 Boxing Conor Benn returned. EL JEFE IS BACK!! REDEMPTION‼️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/enuYMxZ2SU— Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) September 20, 2023 Just want to say thank you so much to all my loyal supporters this one is for you ❤️ #weareback pic.twitter.com/I6oP2UQ4WR— Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) September 20, 2023 Rugby union England kept themselves busy at the World Cup. 🏉 🤝 🎯Watch the latest 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲 to see what the lads have been getting up to in-between training ⤵️#RWC2023— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 20, 2023 Tennis Ons Jabeur thanked Billie Jean King. Thank you @BillieJeanKing for everything you’ve done for women tennis, the battle for equity is still on 💪🏼 https://t.co/YLnuaVAI0s— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) September 20, 2023 Serena struggled. Have you ever wanted to start your work out but suddenly remembered your to do list…. That you have not done in years…. Lol. That’s me this morning 🙈🙈— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 20, 2023