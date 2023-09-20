Neil Warnock’s final Huddersfield game ends in a draw with Stoke

Huddersfield drew 2-2 with Stoke in Neil Warnock’s final game in charge.

Town had announced Tuesday’s Championship fixture would be Warnock’s last with the club and the 74-year-old saw his side open the scoring through Matty Pearson’s first-half header.

But they were ahead for less than two minutes as Daniel Johnson netted Stoke’s first first away goal of the season.

The Potters went ahead in the 62nd minute courtesy of Ben Wilmot, but their lead was also short-lived as Jack Rudoni quickly pulled the hosts level.

But Huddersfield could not find another goal to give Warnock a winning send off.

The visitors thought they broke the deadlock 11 minutes in when Tyrese Campbell was fed through before lashing home but the linesman’s flag came to Huddersfield’s rescue.

Huddersfield grew into the contest and could have had the opener themselves but Rudoni’s powerful low effort was well met by on-loan Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.

The hosts hit the front in the 33rd minute after they were awarded a free-kick just inside City’s half and Pearson rose highest from Josh Koroma’s cross to nod home the opener.

Stoke quickly hit back. Campbell’s initial effort was parried by Lee Nicholls and the ball was diverted by by Wouter Burger into the path of Johnson, who rifled home to make it 1-1.

The Potters thought they had hit the front after Burger’s pass towards goal ended up in the back of the net but Campbell proved to be in an offside position as he tried to tuck the ball home.

Stoke ended the half on top. Johnson’s in-swinging corner was glanced marginally wide by the head of Wilmot before Campbell shanked wide from six yards out a couple of minutes before the interval.

The first chance of the second period fell the way of the visitors as Sead Haksabanovic opened up the space with a clever fake shot but his resulting effort flew wastefully over the bar.

Stoke had not scored in their previous three league matches but were in the mood to make amends and they took the lead just after the hour mark when Haksabanovic’s corner was headed in by Wilmot.

Huddersfield were level within six minutes. Moments after Koroma’s tame close-range shot was saved by Travers, a recycled corner ended up at the feet of Rudoni who turned home from inside the area.

Huddersfield had the final opportunity to snatch all three points with a dangerous free-kick deep into stoppage time but Rudoni’s teasing ball into the area could not find a way past Travers as the sides took a point each.