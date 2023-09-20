Jude Bellingham snatches last-gasp winner for Real Madrid against Union Berlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jude Bellingham snatches last-gasp winner for Real Madrid against Union Berlin

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham was Real Madrid’s saviour once again (Manu Fernande/AP)
Jude Bellingham was Real Madrid’s saviour once again (Manu Fernande/AP)

Jude Bellingham’s dream start to his Real Madrid career continued after he fired home a stoppage-tine winner against Champions League debutants Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The hosts looked destined to be heading for a frustrating goalless draw after failing to find a way past the resilient Bundesliga side.

But England international Bellingham converted from close range with virtually the last kick of the Group C clash to claim his sixth goal in as many matches and land all three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot in Bayern Munich’s 4-3 win against Manchester United.

Absentee-hit United began brightly enough at the Allianz Arena, only for Serge Gnabry to score shortly after former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane’s effort squirmed past summer signing Andre Onana.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal for the club, but Kane quickly slammed a penalty, with Casemiro scoring either side of Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time strike as the Red Devils suffered a fourth defeat in five matches.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot (Matthias Schrader/AP)

In Group A’s other fixture, Galatasaray scored two late goals in a 2-2 draw against 10-man Copenhagen.

The Danish side went 2-0 at half-time through Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves. Elias Jelert was sent off in the 73rd minute for two bookable offences and Galatasaray took advantage with Sacha Boey and Tete earning a point.

Arsenal enjoyed a fine return to the Champions League as they cruised past PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium.

Six years of absence were brushed to one side as a scintillating attacking display saw Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard all score in a one-sided 4-0 win.

The result puts Arsenal top of Group B after Angelo Fulgini cancelled out Lucas Ocampos’ opener as Lens secured a 1-1 away draw at Sevilla.

In Group D, Lautaro Martinez salvaged a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad with a 87th-minute equaliser following Brais Mendez’s early goal, while Red Bull Salzburg cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win at 10-man Benfica.

Karim Konate missed a third-minute penalty for Salzburg before Antonio Silva was sent off 10 minutes later. Roko Simic scored from the resulting spot-kick and Oscar Gloukh wrapped up the points.

Elsewhere, Sikou Niakate put through his own net with just two minutes remaining as Napoli secured a late 2-1 victory at Braga. Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Bruma headed home a deserved equaliser in the 84th minute.