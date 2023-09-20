Neil Warnock proud of his work as he departs Huddersfield after draw with Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock proud of his work as he departs Huddersfield after draw with Stoke

By Press Association
Neil Warnock’s time at Huddersfield is over (Richard Sellers/PA)
Departing Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock feels he has restored the pride back into the West Yorkshire club as his reign ended with a 2-2 draw against Stoke.

Matty Pearson put the Terriers ahead but Daniel Johnson quickly responded with Stoke’s first away goal of this Championship campaign.

Ben Wilmot’s looping header put the visitors ahead before Jack Rudoni equalised to earn Warnock his final point.

Four months after remarkably keeping the club in the second tier, Warnock was proud of the way his players fought back in his final game in charge.

He said: “What we’ve done in the last six months has put the pride back into Huddersfield.

“The fans are glad they are supporting the Terriers and I feel really proud. It has been hard work this six months.

“I don’t think anybody thought we could do what we did last year, it was an absolute miracle. Yes, it’s come early, I did not expect to leave until Christmas or round about then. But I will look on from afar with great affection – I want them to do well.

“I said to the lads at the end of the game that there is no reason why you don’t go and push on now and look at going up rather than looking behind you.”

The 74-year-old is eager to continue his journey in management following his recent post.

He added: “I’ve just loved every minute on the training ground.

“It’s just got me going again and made me realise that my strength, you can’t get in a book. My strength is what I do with people and you look at my promotions, I’ve never had the best teams but eight great dressing rooms and every one of those players will remember my time here.”

Stoke boss Alex Neil felt his side missed a great opportunity to pick up their first away win of the season and thinks his side’s performance warranted more than a point.

He said: “It’s certainly two points dropped from our perspective.

“You can’t dominate a game as much as we dominated tonight and defend as poorly as we did for both goals and that’s ultimately cost us the points.

“I thought some of our play was as good as we’ve played since I’ve been here at times, I thought we created good chances and scored two goals.

“I don’t feel encouraged right now. It is probably the sorest one this season because of how well we played. You understand in the Championship when you play well you need to make it count – and I thought we played well tonight.”