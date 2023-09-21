Football rumours: Tottenham reported to have first refusal on Harry Kane return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Tottenham reported to have first refusal on Harry Kane return

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane (right) (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane (right) (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Harry Kane continues to feature strongly in transfer talk – just weeks after his move to Bayern Munich. The Daily Mail says a buy-back clause gives Tottenham first refusal on the England captain, 30, if he returns to the Premier League, but the Daily Telegraph reports any return would depend on whether Kane feels he can work with chairman Daniel Levy.

Manchester City v Club Brugge – UEFA Youth League – Group A – Academy Stadium
Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb and Club Brugge’s Kyriani Sabbe (right) (PA)

Manchester City are keen to keep hold of their young forward Oscar Bobb. The treble winners turned down loan offers from Ajax and Porto for the 20-year-old Norway Under-21 international, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Across the city, Manchester United are also keen to keep hold of a young striking talent. The Manchester Evening News reports United are lining up a new contract for Joe Hugill, 19, after he impressed in pre-season.

Off the pitch, former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore, 49, is tipped to take over at Huddersfield Town, according to The Sun. The Terriers have parted ways with veteran boss Neil Warnock.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Reports in Germany suggest Borussia Dortmund are not interested in re-signing the winger, 23, to end his troubled stay at Manchester United.

Hugo Ekitike: Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton, West Ham and Wolves are all keen on Paris St-Germain’s 21-year-old striker.