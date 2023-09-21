Owen Farrell recalls emotional roller-coaster ride of exile from England team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Owen Farrell recalls emotional roller-coaster ride of exile from England team

By Press Association
Owen Farrell is back on England duty for the clash with Chile (Mike Egerton/PA)
Owen Farrell is back on England duty for the clash with Chile (Mike Egerton/PA)

Owen Farrell is eager to make his mark on the Rugby World Cup after riding an emotional roller coaster watching England’s opening two matches.

Farrell has been reinstated as captain and fly-half for Saturday’s clash with Chile having served a four-game ban for the dangerous tackle made against Wales almost six weeks ago.

England’s talisman watched from the stands as Argentina were routed in defiance of Tom Curry’s early red card and eight days later a slow start against Japan made for a high-octane final quarter.

Having put himself through the wringer as spectator, Farrell will find relief in finally being thrust into the action.

“I don’t detach myself from it – I’m knackered by the end to be honest! Especially after that first one against Argentina,” Farrell said.

“I wouldn’t describe myself as a good watcher. I feel involved, I feel like I’m out there at times.

“I feel every emotion that goes with it, sometimes even more than I would if I was playing. I wouldn’t describe myself as the best in the stands!

“I wouldn’t say I am unbelievably loud, it’s just more the emotion of the game. I feel like I go through it all time.

“I’m massively excited to be back. I’ve been looking forward to getting to the World Cup and it’s been tough-ish not playing.

England in action
England clinched a dramatic win over Japan last time out (David Davies/PA)

“It’s been brilliant to see how well the lads have been doing on the pitch and I’m desperate to be a part of it.”

George Ford has excelled at fly-half in Farrell’s absence by winning back-to-back man of the match awards, including a masterclass in game management against Argentina.

Ford drops to the bench for Saturday’s Pool D showdown but is expected to appear in the second half, reforming the playmaking axis with Farrell last seen two and a half years ago.

“George has obviously been playing fantastic. It’s exactly what you want as an England player,” Farrell said.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the way he’s been performing – and the lads as a group. It can only be good for the team with players playing well all across the park.”

With Marcus Smith starting at full-back, England could have three fly-halves on the field in the second half.

“To have two very good players around you is a very big plus for me,” Farrell said.

George Ford applauds the fans
George Ford will appear in the second half against Chile (David Davies/PA)

“The way we go about working together is pretty open and we’re constantly talking about the game and constantly trying to get on the same page about the way that we see the team.

“I’d hope that over the however many weeks that we’ve been together that we’ve developed a better relationship over the course of that.

“Marcus has come on and impacted the game at full-back. He wants the ball, he wants to make a difference, he wants to get the team on the front foot and I see it being no different on Saturday.”