Barry Robson believes Aberdeen deserved a point against Eintracht Frankfurt

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson felt his side deserved a point from their Europa Conference League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dante Polvara stunned the home fans in the Waldstadion by cancelling out an early penalty opener before the Dons succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

The American midfielder finished off a clinical counter-attack in the 22nd minute to net his first goal for the club and the Dons looked comfortable for the majority of the first half.

The German side stepped up a gear after the break and on-loan Leeds defender Robin Koch headed what proved to be the winner in the 61st minute.

But Frankfurt had to withstand some late pressure and unmarked Aberdeen substitute Ester Sokler missed a good chance in stoppage-time when he volleyed off target from 12 yards.

Quoted on the UEFA website, Robson said: “I am happy with the way we played and the commitment we put in, but I feel we could have deserved even more, had that once chance right before full-time whistle gone in.”

However, the Dons boss was frustrated with the manner they conceded goals.

He told RedTV: “I thought tactically we were very good, we pressed the ball at the right times. We probably could have passed it a wee bit better at times but we grew into the game.

“I am frustrated we lost (goals from) a penalty and set-play.

“That’s top, top players we are playing against, they won the Europa League not long ago and Barcelona lost here not long ago, and different teams.

“The frustration for me is that’s the type of goals we lost, ones that I think could have been avoidable.

“Listen, the players have come here and performed unbelievably well.”

Polvara admitted it was a “bittersweet game”.

“We are happy about the performance but obviously not the result,” he said. “We can take the positives from this game going forward.

“Scoring that goal was a great moment, in front of 55,000 fans. I don’t quite remember how the ball got there, it went through a couple of legs I think and then I saw that it was one of the two chances we expected we’d get before the game and I grabbed it.”

Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller was surprised by Aberdeen’s tactics:

“We weren’t expecting them to drop this deep but ultimately that is their choice how to play and we have to deal with it,” he said. “I am pleased with us getting the three points and the mentality we displayed.”