David Haye: Joe Joyce needs a win to forge ahead in heavyweight division

David Haye expects Joe Joyce to come through his latest test with Zhilei Zhang, but has warned the British boxer could be frozen out of the heavyweight division if he loses again.

Joyce had been mandatory for Oleksandr Usyk’s WBO heavyweight belt before he lost for the first time in the pro ranks to China’s Zhang in April.

Referee Howard Foster called off the Copper Box Arena bout in the sixth round due to Joyce’s right eye being almost completely swollen over.

Joyce opted to immediately activate his rematch clause with Zhang and will try to win back his WBO interim heavyweight belt at Wembley Arena on Saturday but TNT pundit Haye echoed the sentiments of the Chinese powerhouse when he looked ahead to this contest.

Zhang promised to end Joyce’s career during Thursday press conference in London and ex-world heavyweight champion Haye admits it could be curtains for his compatriot if another L is added to the loss column.

“I believe Joe has enough to find a way to win if he boxes smart. If he doesn’t do that, he probably will get frozen out of the heavyweight division,” Haye told the PA news agency.

“What manager or promoter would want to risk their guy fighting Joe in a minor eliminator or in a 10-rounder. He would be too good for his own good.

“Look at his opponents, Joseph Parker, (Christian) Hammer, Lenroy Thomas, Carlos Takam; he has fought real live fighters who most people try to avoid. His record isn’t padded out with bums.

“He is a very world class fighter so young fighters coming through, he would be too much for them. No manager or promoter in their right mind would chuck their young fighter in with Joe if he loses this fight.

“It would be a long road back and a long road back you can’t afford at the age of 38.”

Joe Joyce has his eye looked during his bout with Zhilei Zhang (Adam Davy/PA)

Haye felt it was “crazy” for Joyce to take the initial fight with Zhang (25-1-1, 20KOs) in the first place owing to the size and power of the 2008 Olympic silver medallist.

With Joyce (15-1, 14KOs) at the time one of the next in line to face Usyk, the gamble backfired with the Briton short of ideas against southpaw Zhang, but Haye is confident a better gameplan will be implemented this time.

“I definitely want to see big improvement in terms of the technical side of things going in against Zhang this time because he would need it moving up against some of the big names of the sports,” Haye admitted.

“Joe is an athletic man, he can do a standing backflip, he can do acrobatics, he is very explosive and dynamic. He does have quite good reflexes but for some reason in that last fight he chose not to use them and he come a cropper.

“On paper that was a crazy fight to take in terms of a fight before the big fight, the one that would give him the big pay check he hasn’t had.

“I respect the bravery of doing so because Zhang is a southpaw so if he fights a 6ft 6inch southpaw, it is good preparation for a 6ft 3inch southpaw in Usyk.

“Maybe if Joe had taken the fight against Usyk, he would have applied the same tactics of I’m the bigger man and I will walk through you, so maybe this has forced him to get a new game plan together.

“Move that head, come off the line, throw some punches from nice angles against a southpaw and work the body. That he could apply against Usyk, so fingers crossed Joe wins and not too much damage has been done.”

