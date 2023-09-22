From Paul Pogba to Angel Di Maria – Manchester United’s recent flops

Jadon Sancho is seemingly been frozen out at Manchester United after he took to social media to claim he has been made a “scapegoat” for poor results.

It leaves his future in doubt and if he was to leave, it would see him become the latest big-money flop to grace the Old Trafford turf in recent years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some others.

Paul Pogba

I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/YLT3lUHOmT — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 1, 2022

Pogba has to go down as one of the biggest flops in the club’s history. He came through the youth system only to leave on a free transfer to join Juventus before United then paid close to £90million to bring him back in 2016. There were flashes of brilliance but they were outweighed by lethargic, inconsistent performances and he again left on a free in the summer of 2022.

Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek’s move to Manchester United has not worked out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Dutch midfielder was one of the hottest properties in Europe as he was part of the Ajax side that lit up the Champions League on the way to the 2018/19 semi-finals. He was bought for £35million in 2020 but has never got going at Old Trafford. Even a reunion with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has failed to resurrect a highly promising career and he remains in the wilderness.

Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria did not enjoy his 12 months in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

When the Argentina international signed from Real Madrid in 2014 for just shy of £60million he was one of the most expensive players in the game, but that did not translate into his performances at Old Trafford as he struggled to make an impact, which was not helped by his wife’s outspoken views on her new surroundings. One year and just 32 appearances later he was sold to Paris St Germain.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not deliver on his potential (Martin Rickett/PA)

A £30million signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, big things were expected of Mkhitaryan given his outstanding performances in the Bundesliga. However, he failed to deliver and just 18 months later he was a makeweight in a deal that saw United sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal – another move which was hardly a success story.

Harry Maguire

After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… pic.twitter.com/TAOS0eisF1 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 16, 2023

The England defender has copped a lot of flak and has for large parts been a solid and dependable performer for United. But because of his £80million fee in 2019, which made him the most expensive defender in the world at the time, he has been scrutinised more than most. He currently finds himself out of Ten Hag’s plans, after losing the captaincy, which means he has not delivered value for money.

Antony

Antony cost United £82million last summer (John Walton/PA)

Regardless of the Brazil winger’s current off-field problems, he has simply not delivered on his eye-watering £82million fee. He is very much a Ten Hag signing, following the manager from Ajax last summer, but his first season at Old Trafford was disappointing and his start to this campaign has not been much better.