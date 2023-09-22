Stephen O’Donnell hails boss Stuart Kettlewell as a ‘revelation’ at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen O’Donnell hails boss Stuart Kettlewell as a ‘revelation’ at Motherwell

By Press Association
Stephen O’Donnell is enjoying life under Stuart Kettlewell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stephen O’Donnell is enjoying life under Stuart Kettlewell (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell wing-back Stephen O’Donnell feels trust and clarity has been a major part of their success under Stuart Kettlewell.

O’Donnell is enjoying a new lease of life under Kettlewell having regained his place in the team towards the end of last season.

The Scotland international, capped 26 times by his country, went from being club captain under Graham Alexander to being ostracised by the same manager.

The signing of Paul McGinn and then emergence of Max Johnston ensured his spell on the sidelines continued beyond Alexander’s exit two games into last season, although he did make 28 appearances, 15 of them from the start.

But he has been ever-present this season and the team have only lost to St Mirren so far.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Rangers at Ibrox, the 31-year-old said: “It was nice to be involved straight away for pre-season. I came back fit, I know it’s a big season for myself, it’s been a difficult couple of seasons.

“I am delighted to be back in. The manager has shown a trust in players, if they do well for him, they will stay in. I must take from that that he is happy with how I’m doing.

“Collectively we are very organised and if you mix that with the quality we have got in the forward areas, you see some lovely combinations and we just look to continue that.

“It was disappointing at the weekend (against St Mirren), but I thought we showed some really good stuff. Frustrating that didn’t lead to a win.”

O’Donnell last played for Scotland in March 2022, but was soon banished from the first-team reckoning by Alexander, although the manager was the one who would soon be leaving.

“It’s just tough not playing,” he said. “Every player in the world has gone through spells of not playing and I went through it there, and at an age I was hoping I would be playing every week.

“Obviously your performances need to merit that but that’s what you are hoping for and it was frustrating, difficult, but that’s nothing new in football.

“I am thankful at the moment I am at the other side but that can change quickly, we have a lot of wing-backs this season. The important thing is trying to play and working hard.

“I am looking forward to the rest of the season with Motherwell and with the manager, he has been a revelation for me.”

Motherwell have not lost an away game in the league in seven months under Kettlewell.

“It’s simple, he gives us a job and trusts us to do a job, and fortunately in the games we have had we have delivered it,” O’Donnell said.

“Paul McGinn came out last week due to suspension, he has arguably been our best player since he signed for the club. Shane Blaney came in and it was pretty much seamless.

“That shows the togetherness, the organisation and clarity everyone has within the club. I think if you ask all of the boys, if they came in they would know exactly what’s expected of them.”

Motherwell could have a stronger squad for the Ibrox clash.

Kettlewell said: “We are hoping to have Conor Wilkinson and Pape Souare training and that might give us an option or two for our squad, but we will have to see over the next couple of days.”