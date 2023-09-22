Sweden show solidarity with Spain before world champions claim last-gasp win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweden show solidarity with Spain before world champions claim last-gasp win

By Press Association
Sweden’s players joined Spain in a moment of solidarity before their Women’s Nations League match (Adam Ihse/AP)
Sweden’s players joined Spain in a moment of solidarity before their Women’s Nations League match (Adam Ihse/AP)

Sweden joined Spain’s players in a show of solidarity before Mariona Caldentey’s stoppage-time penalty gave the world champions a 3-2 Women’s Nations League victory as the scandal surrounding Spanish football rumbled on.

The two sets of players held a banner carrying the phrase “Se acabo” – meaning “it’s over” in English – as well as “our fight is the global fight” before the game in Gothenburg.

The game, a rematch of the World Cup semi-final, was Spain’s first outing since they beat England 1-0 to become world champions in August.

Sweden Spain Women Soccer Nations League
Spain’s Mariona Caldentey struck the winning penalty in stoppage time (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/AP)

After the final, then president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the post-match celebrations. Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual, subsequently filing a legal complaint, and the incident has plunged the RFEF into crisis.

Both Rubiales and World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda have already left their posts, and even after kick-off on Friday the federation announced on social media that director of integrity Miguel Garcia Caba has also been axed.

Spain’s players had threatened a boycott of this fixture, only calling that off on Wednesday after reaching an agreement with the federation, and their disrupted build-up perhaps showed as they fell behind in the 23rd minute when Magdalena Eriksson scored following a Sweden corner.

But Athenea del Castillo levelled seven minutes before the break, and Spain led when substitute Eva Navarro scored in the 77th minute, moments after she had replaced Del Castillo.

Lina Hurtig levelled for Sweden eight minutes from time but Spain had the final say in a dramatic finish.

Amanda Ilestedt brought down Amaiur Sarriegi in the box and, after the Sweden defender was sent off, Caldentey dispatched the penalty to seal the three points.