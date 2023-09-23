Ryan Fallowfield hits dramatic late winner for York

Ryan Fallowfield’s winner eight minutes into added time secured a dramatic 2-1 victory for York away at Woking in the Vanarama National League.

Padraig Amond had a great chance to give Woking the lead in the 20th minute after racing onto Zak Bradshaw’s pass but he hit the post when one-on-one with Ryan Whitley.

The visitors opened the scoring moments later when Lenell John-Lewis’ long-range effort took a huge deflection and looped in over William Jaaskelainen.

Ricky Korboa equalised for Woking just before the hour mark from close range after reacting quickest to Whitley’s double save from Amond.

John-Lewis went close to restoring York’s lead but he hit the bar with a header and the follow-up from Dan Batty was well saved by Jaaskelainen.

Korboa was also denied by the woodwork for the hosts in the 75th minute with a curling effort which struck the crossbar and post.

There was more drama to come as Josh Casey remarkably headed Paddy McLaughlin’s shot off the line but the ball bounced off the post and into the path of Fallowfield, who tucked home from a yard out.