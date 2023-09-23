Middlesbrough claim first win of the season against struggling Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Middlesbrough claim first win of the season against struggling Southampton

By Press Association
Jonathan Howson scored the match-winning penalty for Middlesbrough against Southampton (Will Matthews/PA)
Jonathan Howson scored the match-winning penalty for Middlesbrough against Southampton (Will Matthews/PA)

Middlesbrough claimed their first league win of the season at the eighth time of asking as they came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick’s side looked to be heading for another difficult afternoon when Adam Armstrong slotted home a 17th-minute opener.

However, after Riley McGree fired the Teessiders level just before half-time, Jonny Howson claimed a welcome winner from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

The victory lifts Middlesbrough off the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table, while defeat for Southampton means Russell Martin’s side have now suffered four losses in row.

The Saints have suffered a nosedive since starting the season reasonably strongly, but it did not take them long to start creating chances in the north-east.

They should really have taken the lead after 10 minutes, but while Will Smallbone teed up Che Adams after Darragh Lenihan gave the ball away deep in his own half, the Scotland international fired wide from the edge of the area.

Seven minutes later, however, and more Middlesbrough sloppiness did no go unpunished. This time it was Matt Crooks conceding possession in his own half and after Adams threaded a ball behind the home defence, Armstrong burst between Lenihan and Lewis O’Brien to slot a low finish into the bottom corner.

Middlesbrough’s edginess and general lack of confidence was clearly evident, but the hosts almost grabbed an equaliser just before the half-hour mark.

Josh Coburn sent Isaiah Jones racing into the right-hand side of the area, and while the winger’s shot was rolling wide of the far post, it initially looked as though McGree would be able to turn the ball home. A stretching McGree made contact at the far post, but could only prod the ball back across the goal-line, enabling the Saints defence to hack clear.

McGree and Jones were Boro’s best players for most of the afternoon and they combined to level the scores a minute before the interval. Jones’ pressing enabled him to nick possession off a dawdling Mason Holgate and the ball broke to McGree, who swept home an excellent low finish from 20 yards.

Jones went close for Boro at the start of the second half, firing in a low shot that Gavin Bazunu saved, but with the game flowing from end to end, Lenihan almost handed Southampton a second goal as he prodded Ryan Fraser’s cross just wide of his own goal.

Another goal felt inevitable and it arrived in the 66th minute. Hayden Hackney slid over a low cross from the right and Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis tugged down Coburn on the edge of the six-yard box.

Referee Tim Robinson pointed to the spot and Howson stepped up to claim his first goal of the season.

Coburn wasted a good chance to make the game safe with 10 minutes remaining, shooting into the legs of Bazunu. McGree went even closer to claiming a third Boro goal when he fired Coburn’s late cross against the base of a post.