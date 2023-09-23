Jack Hunt opens Bristol Rovers account in win over Wigan

Jack Hunt scored his first goal in Bristol Rovers colours to put the West Country side on course for a thumping 4-1 win over Wigan at the Memorial Ground.

The tone was set for a vibrant home display on 13 minutes as winger Luke Thomas put Rovers ahead in style, cutting in from the right and shooting left-footed beyond Sam Tickle’s dive.

Charlie Wyke drew the Latics level on 21 minutes with his sixth goal this season, tapping past Matthew Cox, but that was as good as it got for Shaun Maloney’s team.

Rovers regained the lead five minutes later when right-back Hunt popped up in the attack to head in from close range and Joey Barton’s side never looked back.

Welsh forward Aaron Collins doubled the advantage eight minutes after half-time when he smashed the ball beyond Tickle from 12 yards out.

Hunt, who joined Rovers from Sheffield Wednesday last month, turned provider on 68 minutes with a curling cross that striker John Marquis rose to nod in and leave Wigan struggling in the relegation zone.