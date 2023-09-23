Leeds continue impressive form with dominant win over Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds continue impressive form with dominant win over Watford

By Press Association
Joel Piroe opened the scoring (Tim Markland/PA)
Joel Piroe opened the scoring (Tim Markland/PA)

Second-half goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony earned Leeds a deserved 3-0 Championship win over Watford at Elland Road.

Piroe gave Leeds the lead midway through the second half as he volleyed home to finish off a fine move by Daniel Farke’s side.

Byram capped his return to the side as he headed in from a corner and Anthony’s late goal moved Leeds up to fifth in the table having seen off a Watford outfit who rarely threatened.

Leeds nearly took an early lead when a low shot from Ethan Ampadu was kept out by Daniel Bachmann after five minutes.

Georginio Rutter got on the end of Dan James’ clever ball into the box but could not steer his touch wide of Bachmann as Leeds continued their fine start to the game.

Leeds thought they had taken the lead 20 minutes in when Rutter controlled the ball on the edge of the area and beat Bachmann but the forward had been offside when he collected a pass from Piroe.

Leeds were again denied when Crysencio Summerville saw Bachmann dive to his right to save his low shot with nearly half an hour gone.

Rutter required lengthy treatment after being fouled by Francisco Sierralta 25 yards out but the home side failed to capitalise from the free-kick.

Summerville shot straight at Bachmann 10 minutes before the break as Watford continued to soak up pressure.

Piroe’s pass with the outside of his left foot sent James clear but when he collided with Jamal Lewis in the area referee Jeremy Simpson awarded a goal-kick.

Watford enjoyed a brief period in the Leeds half towards the end of a first period during which they had failed to produce an attempt on goal.

The lively Summerville was at the heart of most of Leeds’ attacking moves but when he got on the end of Rutter’s pass he found Bachmann was again equal to his low effort just before the hour.

Summerville set up Piroe but his shot from the edge of the area was well over the bar as Leeds were frustrated once again.

Leeds finally broke the deadlock after 66 minutes when Piroe volleyed in at the far post from a James cross after Rutter’s strength on halfway had seen him release the winger down the right.

Leeds made it 2-0 within four minutes as the unmarked Byram got on the end of James’ corner to power a header past Bachmann.

When Watford did get into the Leeds area half-time substitute Vakoun Bayo steered his shot off target which said a lot about the lack of quality shown by Valerien Ismael’s side.

Substitute Anthony sealed the win as he was released by Rutter on halfway before steering his shot past Bachmann with a minute remaining.