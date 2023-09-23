Winning start at Easter Road for Nick Montgomery as Hibernian beat St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winning start at Easter Road for Nick Montgomery as Hibernian beat St Johnstone

By Press Association
Dylan Vente helped Hibernian to a home win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dylan Vente helped Hibernian to a home win (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery marked his home debut with a win as goals from Lewis Miller and Dylan Vente saw off St Johnstone 2-0.

Miller headed in from close range in a tight first half before Vente made Hibs pressure count after the break with a finish from inside the box.

The win, the first of Montgomery’s reign, lifted Hibs above city rivals Hearts into sixth in the cinch Premiership ahead of Wednesday’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final visit of St Mirren.

It was also a day to remember for Rory Whittaker after the Hibs forward climbed off the bench to become the club’s youngest player at only 16 years and 44 days.

Jair Tavares was handed his first start in 13 month for Hibs after being brought in from the cold by Montgomery.

And the Portuguese forward was part of a dynamic attacking four that caused Saints problems during the early stages.

A neat move saw Will Fish find Vente and the Dutchman’s square pass was struck just wide from a first-time shot by Martin Boyle.

Hibs kept coming and Adam Le Fondre had a comfortable header kept out by Dimitar Mitov from a cross stood up by Joe Newell.

Tavares then got involved in the action himself but a first-time drive from a Lewis Miller pass sailed wide.

Saints looked dangerous on the counter, especially with Hibs pushing their full-backs high, but they lacked the final pass.

Saints midfielder Cameron MacPherson shot wide from outside the area before team-mate Daniel Phillips then fired over from a good position inside the area.

But Hibs broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break. Newell lifted a curling cross to the back post and Miller’s downward header back across goal beat Mitov.

Hibs should have doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Boyle, who raced on to Fish’s pass down the right flank, cut back for substitute Elie Youan but the Frenchman fired over from 12 yards with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall was then called into action at the other end to keep out an Andrew Considine effort at the back post from a Graham Carey corner.

But Hibs stepped up their intensity and finally put the game to bed in the 69th minute as Vente added a second.

After Mitov got down well to repel a low Youan effort, Le Fondre’s deft flick outside the area set up Vente and the forward buried a low shot past Mitov.

Hibs teenager Whittaker had a chance to mark his debut with a goal but Mitov denied the youngster.