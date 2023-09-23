Josh Stokes and Haji Mnoga give Aldershot victory at struggling Boreham Wood

Josh Stokes was on target again as Aldershot won 2-1 at struggling Boreham Wood.

Stokes was released by Cian Harries’ through-ball five minutes before half-time and he slotted past goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore to score his sixth goal since joining the club this summer.

Jordi van Stappershoef kept Aldershot’s lead intact with a fine save to deny half-time substitute Angelo Balanta.

And Haji Mnoga added a second for the visitors in the 55th minute when he was allowed to stride forward with the ball before picking out the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Balanta scored on the hour mark following a corner but the hosts could not force a comeback as their winless home run extended to five games.