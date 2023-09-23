Josh Hawkes brace helps Tranmere to first win under Nigel Adkins over Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Hawkes brace helps Tranmere to first win under Nigel Adkins over Accrington

By Press Association
Josh Hawkes scored a brace for Tranmere in their win against 10-man Accrington (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Hawkes scored a brace for Tranmere in their win against 10-man Accrington (Martin Rickett/PA)

Nigel Adkins got his first win in interim charge of Tranmere with a 2-0 victory against 10-men Accrington.

Josh Hawkes’s penalty gave Tranmere the advantage before Stanley’s Jay Rich-Baghuelou received a straight red card for a poor tackle on the goalscorer, whose second after half-time ensured victory.

Following early pressure, the home side won a penalty after Rosaire Longelo’s 12th-minute handball and Hawkes converted to put Tranmere ahead.

Regan Hendry’s free-kick almost crept in to double Tranmere’s lead as Baghuelou received his marching orders from referee Sam Purkiss three minutes before half-time after a poor challenge on Hawkes.

Hendry volleyed off-target for Tranmere before the break, but Hawkes doubled the advantage not long after half-time with a low shot beyond substitute goalkeeper Jack McIntyre, who replaced injured Toby Savin.

Luke McGee parried Tommy Leigh’s curling effort as Stanley sought a comeback, while McIntyre showed good reflexes to divert Hawkes’s drive over and deny him his hat-trick.

McGee stopped Stanley substitute Jack Nolan before McIntyre tipped over Tom Davies’ flick as full-time approached.