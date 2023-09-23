Solihull Moors held by Bromley

Solihull Moors lost ground on National League leaders Chesterfield after a 1-1 draw at home to Bromley.

Bromley goalkeeper Grant Smith made a good save early on to deny Josh Kelly’s low strike.

Bromley then took the lead when Kido Taylor-Hart found Ben Krauhaus, who fired home in the 47th minute.

Kade Craig levelled for Solihull 11 minutes later, tucking the ball into the bottom-left corner, but a point left Moors five behind Chesterfield, who beat Wealdstone.