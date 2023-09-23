Swansea’s first win piles pressure on Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz

Sheffield Wednesday fans turned on manager Xisco Munoz as their team were brushed aside 3-0 by fellow strugglers Swansea in Wales.

Goals by Jamal Lowe, Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino ensured the dismal Owls’ wait for a win on their return to the Championship extended to an eighth game.

Wednesday fans sold out the away end, but were forced to witness a limp display from their team which saw them threaten only in very brief spells.

They called for Munoz to go at regular intervals throughout the second half as defeat became inevitable – and with just two points on the board there’s a possibility they may well get their wish in the coming days.

As for Swans boss Michael Duff, a first win of the season will, at the very least, earn him a stay of execution.

Duff was the focus of his own fans’ anger ahead of kick-off after failing to engineer a win since taking over from Russell Martin in the summer but victory lifted the mood considerably.

The mutual desperation for three points showed in the early exchanges, with feisty tackles flying in and referee Anthony Backhouse showing leniency.

Swansea lost centre-back Nathan Wood and left-wing Josh Ginnelly to injury before the interval, but were comfortably the better side up to that point.

There were early chances for Swans striker Lowe and his Wednesday counterpart Lee Gregory, but it was the hosts who took the lead in the 28th minute.

When Ginnelly got around Pol Valentin on the edge of the 18-yard box, the Owls right-back panicked and tugged him back by his shirt.

Referee Backhouse’s decision to award a penalty was greeted with few complaints from Wednesday players and Lowe made no mistake from 12 yards.

The Swans thought they had doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time through Liam Cullen, but the midfielder’s strike was ruled offside.

But Wednesday could have had few complaints had the damage been worse at the halfway mark, having faded badly after a promising first 10 minutes.

The Owls managed some possession and territory for the first time in the game up to the hour mark.

Defender Bambo Diaby came closest to equalising when he rattled the underside of the crossbar from four yards out after a Wednesday corner had been flicked to the far post.

But with the visiting fans’ anger towards Munoz intensifying, Swansea sealed victory with two goals inside four minutes.

Lowe created both. First his pinpoint pass allowed substitute Yates to side-foot home in the 64th minute.

Then a clever through-ball three minutes later sent Patino racing clear and the Swans midfielder chipped over advancing Wednesday goalkeeper Devis Vasquez into an empty net.