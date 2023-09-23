Abraham Odoh ends Harrogate’s wait for a win over Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Abraham Odoh ends Harrogate’s wait for a win over Salford

By Press Association
Harrogate had Abraham Odoh (centre) to thank for victory (PA)
Harrogate attacker Abraham Odoh ended a 20-game goal drought to settle a 3-2 thriller against Salford in Sky Bet League Two.

Odoh netted for the first time since March to also earn Harrogate a first-ever league win over the Ammies, at the 13th attempt.

Earlier, George Thomson and Sam Folarin had given the hosts a 2-0 lead, only for Curtis Tilt and Matt Smith to level things up.

After thumping a long-range effort against an upright early on, Thomson opened the scoring from the penalty spot just past the quarter-hour mark.

Matty Daly tumbled over Ethan Ingram’s dangling leg and Thomson blasted down the middle of the goal as Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns dived to his right.

That lead was doubled at the first half’s midway point when Daly found Folarin and the former Middlesbrough striker’s 10-yard shot trickled over the line after Cairns had got a hand on the ball.

The visitors rallied with Conor McAleny’s deflected long-range strike clipping the crossbar and reduced the deficit when centre-back Tilt found the bottom corner with an overhead kick eight yards out in the 29th minute.

Action continued to swing from end to end after the break with Smith clearing an Anthony O’Connor header off the line before prodding in a 58th-minute equaliser following McAleny’s right-wing cross.

A deflected Kayne Ramsay cross struck the outside of a post before the Harrogate right-back charged upfield and found Daly who, in turn, threaded the ball through the left channel for Odoh to confidently curl inside the far post from 12 yards.

The goal extended struggling Salford’s longest-ever run of successive defeats as an EFL outfit to a fifth contest.