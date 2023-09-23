Sutton end seven-match losing run with draw against MK Dons

Sutton ended a run of seven consecutive sky Bet League Two defeats with a 1-1 draw with MK Dons.

It was a fourth game without a win for the Dons as they were forced to come from behind to earn a point at Gander Green Lane.

Omar Sowunmi saw his powerful header cancelled out by Alex Gilbey in the second half.

The visitors went closest in the first half-hour when Dean Bouzanis did well to keep out Anthony Stewart’s volley.

Matt Gray’s side opened the scoring in the 37th minute as Sowunmi got on the end of Christian N’Guessan’s corner.

The visitors almost had an instant leveller when Jack Payne’s low shot his the post. Gilbey’s 20-yard daisy-cutter beat Bouzanis to restore parity.

Craig MacGillivray produced two good saves to ensure the scores remained level as he frustrated Omari Patrick.

Mo Eisa nodded wide of the target before MacGillivray produced another fine save, this time to keep out Sutton midfielder Craig Eastmond.

Gilbey could have nicked it late on, but he missed at the far post from Eisa’s cross.