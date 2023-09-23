Jordan Rhodes bags hat-trick as Blackpool batter Reading

Jordan Rhodes’ first hat-trick for nearly four years helped Blackpool blow away Reading with a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

Three goals in 11 first-half minutes, including one for debutant Kylian Kouassi, left misfiring Reading with a mountain to climb as their 22-year wait for a league victory at Bloomfield Road continued.

Huddersfield loanee Rhodes sealed his first treble since December 2019 shortly after half-time to settle a one-sided contest.

He had earlier given the hosts an ideal start when he fired them ahead from the penalty spot in the 20th minute after Sam Hutchinson felled CJ Hamilton.

Kouassi netted with a bullet header from Owen Dale’s cross just six minutes later before Rhodes was on target again, this time with a sweet strike into the corner.

David Button produced a fine save to deny Kouassi his second just before half-time but Rhodes scored again to kill off the contest with a clinical strike.

Hutchinson’s 78th-minute shot deflected in off James Husband but it proved scant consolation for the Royals.