Southend remain bottom after Fylde end winless run

Fylde secured their first win in eight National League games after beating bottom-placed Southend 2-1.

Taylor O’Kane gave Fylde the lead just two minutes into the game with a free header from a corner and Gold Omotayo nearly doubled the advantage but fired wide.

Southend were forced to make a goal-line clearance from Jonathan Ustabasi’s shot and Jack Wood had a chance for the Shrimpers saved by Theo Richardson, but Harry Cardwell levelled for Southend in the 56th minute, beating the goalkeeper in a one-on-one.

Ustabasi then netted the winner for the visitors just 12 minutes later.