Laurie Walker stars as Barnet pick up point against Halifax

Third-placed Barnet were grateful to keeper Laurie Walker as they were held to a goalless draw by FC Halifax Town in the National League.

Idris Kanu headed just wide for Barnet but the first half was otherwise uneventful until five minutes before the break. Jo Cummings was brought down in the box but Walker saved Jamie Stott’s penalty.

Walker denied Jamie Cooke just before the hour while substitute Reece Hall-Johnson went close at the other end.

Barnet substitute Callum Stead was denied after a length-of-the-field break while Walker made a late double save from Halifax’s Ryan Galvin to preserve a point.