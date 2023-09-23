Altrincham hit Ebbsfleet for six

Altrincham hammered Ebbsfleet 6-1 for a first win in six National League matches.

Alex Newby scored just four minutes into his Altrincham debut and Lewis Baines doubled their lead inside the first quarter-hour.

Mark Cousins brilliantly saved Chris Conn-Clarke’s free-kick but the hosts soon had a third as Justin Donawa went through and fired past Cousins.

Nathan Odokonyero pulled one back but Conn-Clarke slotted home to make it 4-1 at half-time.

Ebbsfleet improved after the break, with substitute Ben Chapman clipping the crossbar while Ethan Ross saved Craig Tanner’s penalty, but second goals for Conn-Clarke and Baines in seven minutes of added time rubbed salt into their wounds.