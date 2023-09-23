Paul McCallum at the double as Eastleigh fight back to beat Kidderminster

Two Paul McCallum headers helped Eastleigh come from behind to win 2-1 at home to Kidderminster.

McCallum struck twice in the first half following Gerry McDonagh’s early penalty against his old club.

The game kicked off 15 minutes late after Kidderminster were delayed arriving, but the visitors, who have won just once in the National League this season, needed little time to get going as they went in front after eight minutes.

McDonagh was brought down in the area and the former Eastleigh forward stepped up to fire home the resulting penalty.

McCallum equalised midway through the first half, meeting Chris Maguire’s corner at the near post.

And he struck again well into six minutes of added time at the end of the first half by heading home a fine left-wing cross from Oscar Rutherford.

Eastleigh had chances to move further clear in the second half, none better than when Maguire rounded goalkeeper Christian Dibble in added time but a scramble on the goal-line ensued before the ball was hacked clear.