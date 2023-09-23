Paul McCallum at the double as Eastleigh fight back to beat Kidderminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul McCallum at the double as Eastleigh fight back to beat Kidderminster

By Press Association
Eastleigh came from behind to beat Kidderminster (Richard Sellers/PA).
Eastleigh came from behind to beat Kidderminster (Richard Sellers/PA).

Two Paul McCallum headers helped Eastleigh come from behind to win 2-1 at home to Kidderminster.

McCallum struck twice in the first half following Gerry McDonagh’s early penalty against his old club.

The game kicked off 15 minutes late after Kidderminster were delayed arriving, but the visitors, who have won just once in the National League this season, needed little time to get going as they went in front after eight minutes.

McDonagh was brought down in the area and the former Eastleigh forward stepped up to fire home the resulting penalty.

McCallum equalised midway through the first half, meeting Chris Maguire’s corner at the near post.

And he struck again well into six minutes of added time at the end of the first half by heading home a fine left-wing cross from Oscar Rutherford.

Eastleigh had chances to move further clear in the second half, none better than when Maguire rounded goalkeeper Christian Dibble in added time but a scramble on the goal-line ensued before the ball was hacked clear.