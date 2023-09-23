Zak Rudden strikes late to earn point for 10-man Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zak Rudden strikes late to earn point for 10-man Dundee

By Press Association
Zak Rudden scored Dundee’s late equaliser (David Young/PA)
Dundee salvaged a dramatic late draw in a fiery cinch Premiership game at Dens Park.

The hosts took the lead in the first half through Amadou Bakayoko before Daniel Armstrong equalised for Killie, with Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan sent off before the break.

It looked like Armstrong had secured the win for the visitors when he struck again late on but deep in stoppage time, home substitute Zak Rudden pounced to snatch a draw with Killie boss Derek McInnes also shown a red.

Killie could and should have opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Armstrong perfectly teed up skipper Kyle Vassell but the striker completely fluffed his lines, slicing his shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

Instead, it was the Dark Blues who broke the deadlock just three minutes later. On-loan Liverpool full-back Owen Beck swung a corner in from the left with Joe Shaughnessy nodding the ball on for Bakayoko to fire home at the back post.

However, Killie equalised on the half-hour mark from the spot. The ball appeared to hit Bakayoko inside the Dundee box and after a VAR handball check, referee David Munro reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor and awarded a penalty.

Armstrong stepped up to take it and although home keeper Trevor Carson dived the right way, he was unable to prevent the ball hitting the back of the net.

The game then threatened to boil over, with Mulligan shown a straight red card after bringing down Armstrong on the touchline.

Again, VAR Euan Anderson asked Munro to review the incident but the referee stuck by his original decision with a disconsolate Mulligan heading down the tunnel.

Then deep in first-half stoppage time, Kennedy came agonisingly close to giving Killie the lead, hitting the post with a header back across goal.

The visitors struggled to capitalise on their one-man advantage after the break with dogged Dundee digging in to protect Carson’s goal.

Chances for both sides were few and far between although Vassell had a sight at goal but his shot flew into the side netting.

However, Dundee’s resistance was finally broken in the 81st minute when Killie sub Andrew Dallas sent a low cross in from the left all the way to Armstrong, who drilled the ball home at the back post.

That seemed to be that but Dundee had the final say in the 94th minute after a Beck corner was headed down by Ricki Lamie for Rudden to gleefully fire into the back of the net, with McInnes then seeing red after coming out of his technical area.